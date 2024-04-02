Probe agencies should concentrate on crimes that threaten security, economic health of nation: CJI

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday highlighted the necessity for investigative agencies, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to focus their efforts on significant crimes that pose a real threat to national security, economic stability, and public order. He expressed concern over the agencies being stretched too thin due to limited personnel, a significant portion of whom are on deputation.



Expressing concern over instances of “unwarranted” confiscation of personal devices during raids, the CJI said they highlight the pressing need to strike a balance between investigative imperatives and individual privacy rights. He stressed this balance as the foundation of a fair and just society during his keynote address at the 20th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture.

“It is important for us, both in the context of not just streamlining the courts but also promoting the efficiency of the CBI and the investigative agencies, to pick our battles.

“I think we have perhaps been spreading our investigative agencies too thin over the years, despite a rapid change in the environment. Our premier investigative agencies must concentrate their attention and efforts on that class of crime which truly threatens the security of the nation, public order or economic health of the nation,” the CJI said.

He praised the new criminal laws enacted by Parliament, which aim to digitise various aspects of criminal procedure, marking a significant step towards modernising the justice system.

He said the comprehensive approach of new laws ensures “a seamless flow of information”, and aims to “facilitate better coordination” and “collaboration” among stakeholders involved in the investigative and adjudicatory processes.

Justice Chandrachud acknowledged the rapidly evolving crime landscape and urged agencies like the CBI to enhance their capacities to tackle it using technological tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI). He highlighted the need for criminal investigations to be synchronised with court procedures for effective and time-bound prosecutions.

While recognizing AI as a game changer in the criminal justice system, he also warned that AI is not free of prejudice and biases.

He stressed the importance of leveraging these tools responsibly and ethically, and the need for clear guidelines and safeguards to prevent misuse or abuse of AI and other advanced technologies, safeguard privacy rights, and address biases that may inadvertently arise.

Justice Chandrachud also pointed out the risk of excluding individuals without internet access or technological proficiency from the benefits of digitization, which remains a significant portion of India’s population.

He emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits of digitization are equitably distributed and that mechanisms are in place to address the digital divide.

At the event, Justice Chandrachud presented the President Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service to six personnel and the Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service to 29 CBI officers. CBI Director Praveen Sood, who welcomed Justice Chandrachud, noted that criminals are leveraging advanced technological capabilities like encrypted social media communication and virtual asset-based transactions, necessitating the need for leveraging technology for investigation by police as well as speedier trials.