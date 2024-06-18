Priyanka to make electoral debut from Wayanad; Rahul to keep Raebareli seat

NEW DELHI: Finally, the much-debated, anticipated and awaited electoral debut of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on the cards. She will contest the Lok Sabha seat of Wayanad from Kerala which will be vacated by her elder brother Rahul Gandhi.



Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will keep Raebareli seat from UP which was represented by Sonia Gandhi who shifted to Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Shortly after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was “not nervous” about contesting and that she would give Wayanad her “best”.

“I am very happy to be able to represent the people of Wayanad and all I’ll say is that I won’t let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi’s) absence. He said he will come frequently, but I will work just as hard and try to make everyone happy,” she said.

The second Gandhi family bastion in UP, Amethi, is already in the Congress fold, with long-time Gandhi family aide KL Sharma defeating the BJP’s Smriti Irani.

“It was decided that Rahul Gandhi will retain Raebareli because it is close to his heart and the people have been with the family for generations,” Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said after a meeting on Monday evening. The assent of Kerala Congress was conveyed by the presence of KC Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Wayanad for their “love”, saying they will now have “two members of Parliament”.

Calling it a ‘tough decision”, he said: “Priyanka will contest from Wayanad, but I will be a frequent visitor and we will meet the promises made to the people of Wayanad”.

Rahul Gandhi said it was a difficult decision for him as he has an emotional connection with both Raebareli and Wayanad. “The last five years as a member of Parliament from Wayanad have been a very fantastic and enjoyable experience. The people of Wayanad gave me support, energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will never forget that....I will continue to visit Wayanad and the promises we made to Wayanad will be fulfilled,” he said.

Speculation has been rife about Priyanka Gandhi’s electoral debut since at least 2019, when many in the Congress expected her to lead the battle against the BJP by contesting from Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present during the discussions.