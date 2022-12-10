Priyanka Gandhi Gears Up To Announce Himachal Chief Minister Amid Scuffle

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who got the credit for the party's win in Himachal Pradesh by the party leaders, as per reports, is all set to take the final call on who will be the Chief Minister of the state. This development took place a day after the hill state witnessed high voltage drama, with rival groups struggling for the top post.

All the Congress MLAs in the state on the evening of December 9, following the party's tradition passed the one-line resolution, giving the power to the "high command" to boil down to a decision. The decision is expected by December 11.

In Himachal Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi had led the party, along with new national president Mallikarjun Kharge by her side, she conducted several rallies, and also took active participation in strategy planning for the polls. Many leaders hailed her leadership for the party's majority in the state and defeating the BJP's election machinery.





This is Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral success as the campaign in-charge. However, on the other hand, the party had lost Uttar Pradesh assembly polls even though she spearheaded the campaign there earlier this year.





The MLAs' meeting on December 10, was held in the presence of central leaders like, Rajeev Shukla, Bhupinder Hooda, and Bhupesh Baghel. They spoke to each MLA to underrstand who has more support.