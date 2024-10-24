Priyanka declares combined assets worth ₹77 crore with husband in Wayanad affidavit

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday declared assets worth over Rs 12 crore, which include her Rs 5.63 crore house in Shimla, in the election affidavit filed for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. In the affidavit, the Congress candidate also declared that her husband, Robert Vadra, has movable assets worth over Rs 37.9 crore and immovable assets worth over Rs 27.64 crore. According to her declaration, she had a total income of over Rs 46.39 lakh in the financial year 2023-2024, which includes rental income and interest from banks and other investments. Giving details of her assets and liabilities in the affidavit, Priyanka said she has movable assets worth over Rs 4.24 crore, which include deposits of varying amounts in three bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, PPF, a Honda CRV car gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, and over 4,400 grams (gross) of gold worth Rs 1.15 crore.

Her immovable assets are worth over Rs 7.74 crore, which includes two inherited half shares of agricultural land in the Mehrauli area of New Delhi and a half share in a farmhouse building located there, all of which together are now worth over Rs 2.10 crore. She stated that she has a self-acquired residential property in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, which is presently worth over Rs 5.63 crore. In her affidavit, Priyanka has also provided details of her husband's movable and immovable assets. With a Postgraduate Diploma in Buddhist Studies through distance learning from the University of Sunderland, UK, and a BA (Hons) degree in Psychology from Delhi University, Priyanka has liabilities of Rs 15.75 lakh. She is also facing Income Tax reassessment proceedings for the assessment year 2012-13, as per which she is required to pay over Rs 15 lakh in taxes, her affidavit said. One of the FIRs, registered in 2023 in Madhya Pradesh, is under sections 420 (cheating) and 469 (forgery) of the IPC and is based on a private person's complaint alleging that she posted some misleading tweets, the affidavit said. The other FIR, registered in 2020 in Uttar Pradesh, is under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC for her alleged protest against the Hathras incident of 2020. Both Rahul and Priyanka were booked for alleged violation of prohibitory orders issued under CrPC section 144 and violation of the orders related to the Epidemic Diseases Act, imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, for walking towards Hathras to meet a Dalit rape victim's family.