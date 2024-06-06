Prioritize Bihar's special status; Tejashwi Yadav urges kingmaker Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), voiced strong demands on Wednesday, asserting that if JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar holds the pivotal role of a "kingmaker," he should prioritize securing special status for Bihar and advocate for a nationwide caste census.

In the aftermath of the BJP's failure to secure a majority, obtaining only 240 seats out of 543, alliances become crucial for forming the government. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with a total of 293 seats, relies on the support of its allies like the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United), which secured 16 and 12 seats, respectively, positioning them as significant players alongside the BJP.

"Bihar has emerged as a decisive force. The kingmaker must advocate for Bihar's special status and ensure the incorporation of the 75% reservation into Schedule 9. Additionally, conducting a caste census nationwide is crucial," expressed Tejashwi Yadav, emphasizing the importance of addressing these longstanding demands.

Yadav's remarks follow his shared flight with Nitish Kumar from Patna to Delhi earlier in the day, prompting speculation about potential negotiations between the two leaders. However, Yadav clarified that their interaction during the journey was merely a courteous exchange, dispelling any notions of collaboration with the Opposition bloc, which secured 233 seats.

Meanwhile, leaders of the INDIA alliance, following a meeting convened at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, indicated a cautious approach toward government formation. Kharge reiterated the alliance's commitment to addressing the public's desire for governance free from BJP influence, affirming their readiness to take appropriate action at the opportune moment.