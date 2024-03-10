Previous governments in UP made Azamgarh hub of crime and mafia activities: CM Adityanath

Azamgarh (UP): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh made Azamgarh a hub of crime and mafia activities, and said the image of which has changed now with developmental activities.



"Azamgarh was known for crime and mafia activities seven years ago, but today the prime minister is showering the district with money, bringing forth projects worth thousands of crores of rupees," he said.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 782 development projects worth Rs 34,700 crore at the Manduri Airport complex in Azamgarh, Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a better security environment to Azamgarh over the past decade and for spearheading its development, modernising infrastructure and implementing various public welfare initiatives.

The chief minister said the Azamgarh, Lalganj and Ghosi seats will show its support to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Adityanath highlighted the pivotal role of the Purvanchal Expressway, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 22,000 crore, in the development of Azamgarh.

He emphasised that it has transformed the economy of eastern Uttar Pradesh, enabling the residents of Azamgarh to reach Lucknow in just two hours.

"The prime minister's vision of ensuring that even those who wear slippers can travel by plane is now a reality in UP and across the nation. In UP, where earlier only two airports were operational, we now have nine operational airports and the PM has inaugurated five new airports today," Adityanath said.

The chief minister emphasized the longstanding demand for Azamgarh to have its own university which is now set to become a reality.

"Named after Maharaja Suhail Dev, renowned for his bravery and valour in history, this university was inaugurated by the prime minister," he said.

Adityanath underscored the transformative initiatives of the double engine government, citing the establishment of a Music College in Hariharpur to enrich the cultural landscape of Azamgarh.

"Through the 'one district, one product' scheme, local products like Black Pottery and Mubarakpur silk sarees have garnered global acclaim, contributing to the vision of a self-reliant India. Additionally, an Atal Residential School has been established to provide education to the children of the labourers," he said.

Highlighting the remarkable turnaround, the chief minister noted that while Azamgarh was once associated with fear, it is now earning national and international recognition for its contributions to art, education, literature and development.

Adityanath said that Azamgarh has reclaimed its ancient identity and is on the path of prosperity under Prime Minister Modi's guidance.

"The previous governments in the state made Azamgarh a hub of crime and mafia activities, the image of which has changed now with developmental activities," he said.

Asserting the emergence of a new India, Adityanath said, "We are witnessing the new railway and national highway projects within the state. Before Holi, the residents of the state are receiving gifts worth thousands of crores of rupees."

The chief minister highlighted that the double-engine government is ensuring that the benefits of governance schemes reach every village, including the poor, youth, and farmers without any discrimination.

"In Azamgarh district, 11.30 lakh Ayushman cards have been distributed, while 7.5 lakh farmers have received Rs 1,940 crore under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Three lakh beneficiaries have received free cooking gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme," Adityanath said.

"Housing has been provided to 1.10 lakh beneficiaries under the PM Awas (Rural) scheme with an additional 17,000 beneficiaries in the urban areas in Azamgarh," he added.