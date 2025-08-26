Pressure might increase, but we will bear it all, says PM ahead of US tariffs deadline

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared that his government would never compromise on the interests of farmers, cattle-rearers and small industries, asserting that “pressure on us may increase, but we will bear it,” days before steep American tariffs on Indian goods come into force.

The United States is set to impose 50 per cent duties on Indian exports from August 27, a move that could hit a range of sectors. Without naming any country, Modi told a large gathering in Ahmedabad that global politics today is driven by economic self-interest, but his government would shield vulnerable groups from its impact.

“In such a scenario, I want to tell small entrepreneurs, farmers and cattle-rearers that for Modi, your interest is paramount. My government will never compromise on your interests. No matter how much pressure comes, we will bear it. But your interests will never be harmed,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a two-kilometre roadshow from Naroda to Khodaldham ground, where thousands lined the route to greet him. “I think I am fortunate to get the love and blessings of lakhs of people,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

Linking India’s strength to cultural and historical figures, Modi said the nation is empowered by walking the path of both the “Sudarshan Chakradhari” Shri Krishna and the “Charkhadhari” Mahatma Gandhi. “One gave the message of protection and courage, the other gave the mantra of swadeshi and self-reliance,” he stated.

He also recalled ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s response to the Pahalgam massacre, as an example of courage. “Today, we do not spare terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are hiding,” Modi said.

Taking aim at the Congress, Modi alleged that the party had made the country excessively dependent on imports during its six decades in power. “The party which enjoyed power for decades in Bapu’s name crushed his soul. What did it do with Bapu’s swadeshi mantra? You would never have heard words like cleanliness or swadeshi even once from the mouth of those who take Gandhi’s name all day,” he said.

He urged business owners to promote indigenous goods. “Businessmen should keep a big board outside their establishments, saying they sell only swadeshi goods,” he declared.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,477 crore in Ahmedabad and nearby areas. These included widening of the SP Ring Road, stormwater drainage systems in Shela, Manipur, Sanathal and Telav, and new water distribution stations in Thaltej, Naranpura and Chandkheda wards.

He also launched redevelopment projects for Law Garden and Mithakhali precincts and laid the foundation for a mini sports complex in Sarkhej ward, as well as a four-lane railway overbridge between Sabarmati and Ahmedabad stations.

In Mehsana district, Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,796 crore and flagged off two trains. Railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore were launched, including doubling of the Mehsana-Palanpur line (65 km), gauge conversion of the Kalol-Kadi-Katosan section (37 km), and the Becharaji-Ranunj line (40 km).

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to inaugurate Maruti Suzuki’s first electric vehicle production line for the e-Vitara at Hansalpur near Ahmedabad.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, Modi said 25 crore people have come out of poverty over the past 11 years of BJP-led governance. He also handed over 1,449 houses and 130 shops constructed under a central housing scheme in Ramapir Tekra, a slum locality in Ahmedabad. “Our government is committed to providing dignified living conditions for the poor in cities,” he said.

Modi recalled that Ahmedabad once suffered frequent curfews and unrest, making it hard for business to flourish. “Today the same city is one of the safest in the country,” he told the crowd.

The Prime Minister spoke about the ongoing redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram. He said the project could not be initiated earlier because the previous government at the Centre was not supportive. “I wanted to begin it at the same time as the Statue of Unity, but it was not possible then,” Modi said.

With upcoming festivals, including Diwali, Modi urged traders to stock and sell only Indian-made products. “Let these festivals open the doors of prosperity. Swadeshi and Aatma-nirbhar Bharat is the highway to Viksit Bharat. Focus on increasing quality and decreasing prices of your products,” he said.