Presidential Gallantry for army dog Kent, honored for sacrifice in J&K

New Delhi: In a touching tribute, the Indian government has posthumously awarded a Presidential gallantry honor to Kent, a golden Labrador known for her bravery. Kent, who was involved in nine anti-terror missions, sacrificed her life during a pursuit operation in Jammu last September.

Kent was instrumental in leading soldiers to a group of terrorists in Rajouri, where she was fatally injured while charging towards the militants. Despite the danger, Kent's actions contributed to the elimination of two terrorists and the injury of several security personnel. Her heroism during ‘Operation Sujaligala’ earned her a place among the 39 individuals recognized for gallantry.

Kent's funeral was marked with full military honors, including a tricolor draped over her body and a ceremonial wreath. Her service joins the ranks of other canine heroes who have been acknowledged for their bravery.

Notable previous canine honorees include Mansi, a Labrador who was awarded posthumously for her role in thwarting a terrorist infiltration in Kashmir in 2015, and Axel, a Belgian Malinois who was killed by a terrorist in Baramulla in 2022.

Canine soldiers have significantly contributed to various military operations. Dino, another Labrador, was instrumental in investigating the 2016 Nagrota Army base attack. Historically, the Indian Army euthanized retired dogs, but a 2016 Delhi High Court ruling prompted the establishment of a retirement home in Meerut for these veterans.

Adopting retired military dogs in India remains challenging due to strict procedures. Unlike in the US, where retired canine soldiers often find homes through a robust adoption program, Indian protocols are less developed, leaving many dogs to spend their final years in shelters.

Animal activists note that while the concept of pets as companions is growing in India, adoption rates for older dogs remain low, highlighting a need for increased awareness and support for retired military canines.