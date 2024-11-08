President Xi Jinping congratulates Trump

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory and called for China and the US to find the right way to manage the differences by strengthening dialogue and communication.

Xi, in his congratulatory message to Trump, called for the two countries to strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation, official media reports here said.

“I urge China and the US to expand mutually beneficial cooperation,” Xi said.“I call for the right way for China, and the US to get along in the new era,” he said, adding that both the countries, the top two economies of the world, should strengthen dialogue and communication.History teaches that China and the United States gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, Xi said, noting that a stable, sound and sustainable China-US relationship serves the two countries’ shared interests and meets the aspirations of the international community.

He expressed the hope that the two sides will uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, strengthen dialogue and communication, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.