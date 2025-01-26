MillenniumPost
President Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path on Republic Day

BY PTI26 Jan 2025 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 76th Republic Day.

The flag hoisting was assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini. The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system, stationed along the iconic Kartavya Path.

The gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

