President Murmu to arrive in Ranchi on Sunday on 3-day Jharkhand visit

Ranchi/Jamshedpur: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Sunday on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, during which she will attend several programmes in Jamshedpur, Gumla and Ranchi.

The President will attend the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script of the Santali language and address the 15th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur on Monday.

"President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from December 28 to 30. In view of the President's visit, the Ranchi district administration has completed all security and administrative preparations," Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri said in a statement.

The President will land in Ranchi's Birsa Munda International Airport on Sunday evening and proceed for Jamshedpur on a special helicopter on Monday morning, an official said.

She will visit the Dishom Jaherthan courtyard in Karandih on the outskirts of Jamshedpur in East Singhbhum district on Monday to attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebration of Ol Chiki script, being jointly organised by All India Santhali Writers' Association and Dishom Jaherthan Committee to mark 100 years of Ol Chiki movement launched in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

"She will pay tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the creator of the Ol Chiki script, by garlanding his bust," All India Santali Writers' Association general secretary Rabindra Murmu said.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and TMC MP from Jhargram (West Bengal) and Padmashree recipient Kalipada Soren will also attend the event, he said.

Thereafter, the President will attend the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT Jamshedpur.

Murmu will return to Ranchi to retire for the night at Lok Bhavan.

On Tuesday, she will visit Gumla to address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh-Kartik Jatra (interstate folk cultural gathering).

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Juel Oram, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, and Jharkhand's Minister of Tribal Affairs Chamra Linda are scheduled to attend the event, an official said.

The President will leave for Delhi on Tuesday.

Massive security arrangements have been made in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Gumla in view of the President's visit.

In Ranchi, a 200-metre radius 'no-fly zone' for drones, paragliders and hot air balloons has been earmarked from Birsa Munda Airport to Lok Bhavan, covering Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk and Argora Chowk, an official statement said.

This prohibitory order shall remain in force from 6 am on December 28 to 10 pm on December 30.

Traffic curbs have also been imposed in Ranchi for the President's visit.

Similarly, tight security arrangements have been ensured in Jamshedpur and Gumla.