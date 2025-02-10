President Murmu takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh in UP's Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh Nagar (UP): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. After the dip in Sangam, Murmu offered a coconut to River Ganga and prayers to the Sun. Officials said while going by boat to Sangam Ghat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told President Murmu that the green coloured water coming from one side was that of the Yamuna river while the yellow coloured water on the other side was that of the Ganga river.

"We are going to the confluence of these two rivers," the chief minister said. On her way to Sangam, the president fed grains to the migratory Siberian birds flocking the river. She will also offer prayers at the Akshayavat and Bade Hanuman Temple. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath earlier received the President on her arrival in Prayagraj, officials said. Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.