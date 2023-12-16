President Murmu, PM Modi pay tribute to fallen heroes of 1971 war

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday led the nation in paying homage to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war that led to redrawing of the political map of South Asia and ended the horrific violence unleashed by the Pakistani army on millions of Bangladeshi people.

The remarkable victory in the war following the surrender of more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers on December 16, 1971, resulted in the birth of Bangladesh as an independent country.

India commemorates December 16 as Vijay Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying his heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, said their sacrifice and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the nation's history.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation," he said in a post on X.

"Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people's hearts and our nation's history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit," Modi said.

President Murmu said, "The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also recalled the "indomitable courage and valour" of armed forces personnel in the war.

"We are proud of our armed forces who have fearlessly protected our country in every circumstance. Their sacrifice and service will forever be etched in our hearts," he said.

The defence minister also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial to mark the day.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal AP Singh also paid homage.