President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to heroes of 1971 war

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday led the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the 1971 war that led to the redrawing of the political map of South Asia with the birth of Bangladesh as an independent country.

The stupendous victory in the war following the surrender of over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers on December 16, 1971 ended horrific violence unleashed by the Pakistani army on millions of Bangladeshis.

India commemorates December 16 as Vijay Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying his heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers, said their sacrifices will inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in India's history.

"Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us," he said in a post on 'X'.

"This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history," he said.

In her tribute, President Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, said the ultimate sacrifice of the soldiers shall remain a source of national pride.

"On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India," she said.

"A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our brave-hearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride," Murmu said on 'X'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial to mark the day.

"Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces," Singh said.

"Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service," he said.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan too paid rich tributes to the fallen heroes of the war.

Gen Chauhan also conveyed his compliments to all serving personnel, veterans and 'Veer Naris' for their dedication, resolve and "enduring commitment" towards the nation.