Opposing policies and obstructing Parliament two different things: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu delivered a comprehensive address to a joint sitting of Parliament, marking the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. She outlined the government's priorities and future plans across various fronts. Emphasizing the resounding mandate received by the Modi government for the third consecutive term, she hailed it as a clear endorsement of their governance. She commended the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent elections, noting it as a significant moment in democratic history.

"This election has shattered decades-old voting records in Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the people's resolve against external forces," President Murmu stated, highlighting India's democratic strength on the global stage. Turning to economic matters, she previewed the upcoming budget session, describing it as pivotal for the nation's future. "The upcoming budget will lay down historic economic decisions and reforms aimed at accelerating growth and fulfilling aspirations," she affirmed. President Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to fostering healthy competition among states for investment, promoting cooperative federalism.

Addressing concerns over recent paper leaks in examinations, President Murmu assured stringent actions against those responsible. "We are dedicated to ensuring transparency and integrity in government examinations," she asserted, urging Parliament to stand united on the issue. President Murmu concluded her address with a vision for India's economic prowess, aiming to elevate the country to the world's third-largest economy. "India's growth despite global challenges underscores our resilience," she remarked, highlighting the nation's significant contribution to global economic stability.

Expanding healthcare access

In a significant policy announcement, President Murmu revealed that all citizens aged above 70 years will be provided free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. She noted the progress in opening 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country and highlighted the benefits already being provided to 55 crore beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

"The Government is going to take yet another decision in this area. Now all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get the benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana," the President said. The AB-PMJAY aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to 12 crore families, with state health agencies responsible for empaneling hospitals under the scheme.

Addressing global issues and green initiatives

President Murmu highlighted India's proactive role in addressing global issues ranging from climate change to food security and sustainable agriculture. She emphasized that the future is going to be a "Harit Yug" or "Green Era," with the government ramping up investments in green industries, resulting in an increase in green jobs.

"As a Vishwa-Bandhu, India has taken initiatives in providing solutions to many global problems," she said. India has achieved its climate-related targets ahead of schedule and its initiatives to become a Net Zero economy are an inspiration for many countries. The government is also increasing renewable energy capacities manifold and promoting sunrise sectors like semiconductors, solar, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, and batteries. "A record number of countries have associated with us on our initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance," she said, adding that the government is committed to making Indian cities the best living spaces in the world.

Strengthening Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir

Highlighting the high voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha elections, President Murmu said the region has given a befitting reply to the enemies of India by breaking polling records of many decades. She noted that the Constitution has fully come into force in Jammu and Kashmir, where things were different earlier due to Article 370, which was abrogated in August 2019.

"The Kashmir Valley broke all records of voter turnout of many decades," the President said, citing specific voter turnout percentages in Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri. She remarked on the false propaganda spread by enemies of India at global forums, which has been effectively countered by the people's participation in the democratic process.

Infrastructure development and high-speed rail

President Murmu announced the government's decision to conduct feasibility studies for bullet train corridors in the north, south, and east of the country. She highlighted the ongoing high-speed rail project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, noting its rapid progress.

"The High-Speed Rail Ecosystem between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is progressing at a rapid pace," she said. The 508-km corridor is the first in the country on which a bullet train will run at 320 kmph, covering the distance in just over two hours with limited stops. She also mentioned the expansion of Metro services to 21 cities and the development of other public transport schemes like Vande Metro.

Expanding the aviation market

President Murmu noted that India is the world's third-largest domestic aviation market, with significant growth in flight routes over the past decade benefiting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. She emphasized that the country has grown at an average rate of 8 percent annually from 2021 to 2024, rising to become the 5th largest economy from the 11th position.

"This increase in the aviation routes has directly benefited Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities," she noted. The demand for air travel is on the rise, with airlines expanding their fleets and the number of airports increasing.

Addressing disruptive forces

Cautioning against disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society, President Murmu called for new ways to address this challenge. She highlighted the need to combat misinformation and rumour-mongering, which are used by disruptive forces both within and outside the country.

"This situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked," she said, advocating for a global framework to address the misuse of technology against humanity. She stressed the importance of stopping this tendency and finding new ways to address these challenges.

Reflecting on historical challenges

President Murmu described the imposition of Emergency in 1975 as the "biggest and darkest chapter" of direct attack on the Constitution. She noted that despite several attacks on the Constitution, the country emerged victorious over such unconstitutional forces.

"When the Constitution was being drafted, there were powers in the world who were hoping that India would fail," she said. Despite the Emergency, the traditions of the republic remained strong, and the country emerged resilient.

Enhancing connectivity: The India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor

President Murmu also spoke about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), calling it one of the "biggest game-changers" of the 21st century. She noted that the global order is taking a "new shape" and that the government's efforts are giving "Bharat" a new confidence as a "Vishwa-Bandhu" (friend of the world).

"Be it East Asia or the Middle East and Europe, my government is giving great emphasis on connectivity. It is India's vision that has given shape to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," she said. Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast network of road, rail, and shipping routes among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States, and Europe, aiming to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East, and the West. The initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September last year.

The President also touched upon India's foreign policy priorities, emphasizing the country's proactive stance in global crises and its leadership role in the Global South. She highlighted India's successful efforts to bring the world together during its G20 presidency, including the African Union's induction as a permanent member of the G20.

Smooth functioning of Parliament

Addressing the distinction between opposing policies and obstructing Parliament, President Murmu emphasized that making India a developed nation is the aspiration and resolve of every citizen. She called for the smooth functioning of Parliament to ensure healthy deliberations and far-reaching decisions.

"Opposition of policies and obstruction of parliamentary functioning are two different things," she said, expressing confidence that every moment of Parliament will be fully utilized and public interest will be prioritized. She noted that the present times are very favourable for India, and it is the responsibility of every Member of Parliament and the government to ensure the country reaps the utmost benefits during this period.

CAA: Ensuring dignified life for partition-affected



The Modi government has ensured a dignified life for many families who suffered due to the Partition by granting them Indian nationality under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha, Murmu referred to the contentious CAA and said the Modi government has started granting citizenship to refugees under the Act.

"It has ensured a dignified life for many families who have suffered due to the Partition. I wish a better future for the families who have been granted citizenship

under the CAA," she said.

The first set of citizenship certificates under the CAA was issued to 14 people in Delhi on May 15. Subsequently, the Union government granted citizenship in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand and other parts of India.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

After the enactment, the CAA got the president's assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship is granted were issued after over four years on March 11.

Conclusion and adjournment

President Murmu's address set the stage for robust legislative deliberations in the upcoming sessions, focusing on reforms, economic growth, and integrity in governance. Following the President's address, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after laying down a copy of the address and some bills. Newly-elected Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was sworn in as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, concluding his oath with "Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan." Five other Lok Sabha MPs, including two independents who are in jail, are yet to take their oaths.