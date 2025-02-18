President Murmu grants prosecution sanction against AAP's Satyendar Jain in ED probe

President Droupadi Murmu has granted prosecution sanctions against Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in the Enforcement Directorate probe.

Last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had requested the President to grant prosecution sanctions against the former Delhi minister. The MHA sought the sanction against Satyendar Jain, 60, under Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

This is a developing story