President Murmu emphasises women's role in India's development at Patanjali University convocation

Haridwar: President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday emphasised the need for collective cooperation of the entire nation, including women, to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking as the chief guest at the second convocation ceremony of Patanjali University, Murmu highlighted the significant role women are playing in the educational landscape.

Murmu expressed her delight at the fact that 62 per cent of the students at Patanjali University and 64 per cent of the graduates at the convocation were girls.

Notably, the number of female students receiving medals was four times greater than that of their male counterparts.

"This is not just a statistic; it symbolises the progress of a developed India under the leadership of women,” the President said, adding that it represents the continuation of India's ancient tradition, where prominent women like Gargi, Maitreyi, Apala, and Lopamudra played vital intellectual and spiritual roles.

The President asserted that women, who make up 50 per cent of India's 1.4 billion population, are integral to the country’s growth.

"To develop India by 2047, we need the full participation of both sons and daughters. If only sons strive and daughters lag behind, the dream of a developed India will remain unfulfilled," she said.

Praising Patanjali University's contribution to the promotion of yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy, Murmu remarked that the university is playing a pivotal role in preserving and advancing India's ancient cultural heritage, especially in the region of the Himalayas, which is known for its spiritual and intellectual legacy.

Addressing the students, the President noted that by choosing to study at a university that blends modern education with Indian cultural values, they have embraced a rich tradition. She commended both the students and their parents for their commitment to this noble path.

Murmu also underscored the importance of environmental protection and adopting a lifestyle aligned with nature to ensure the future of human society.

"With the education you have received in this picturesque location, I am confident that you will be well-prepared to tackle global challenges, including climate change," she concluded.

The convocation ceremony, which celebrated the academic achievements of the students, highlighted the growing role of women in higher education and the importance of cultural integration with modern learning.

A total of 1,454 students were awarded degrees at the convocation, including 62 scholars who received the title of Vidya Varidhi and three scholars who received the title of Vidya Vachaspati.

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chancellor of Patanjali University Swami Ramdev, Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat were also present at the function.