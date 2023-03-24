President Murmu accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from envoys of five nations including Mauritius and Portugal at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Those who presented their credentials were Istvan Szabo, Ambassador of Hungary, Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius, Askar Beshimov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic, Joao Manuel Mendes Ribeiro de Almeida, Ambassador of Portugal and Mohammed Ahmed Salem Mohammed Rara, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

