MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day
Big Story

President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day

BY MPost26 Jan 2024 11:30 AM GMT
President Droupadi Murmu unfurls national flag at Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day
X

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day.

The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit then showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by "Aavaahan", a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising 'Nari Shakti'.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X