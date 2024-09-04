President delegates powers to Delhi L-G to constitute any authority or statutory body

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has announced that the President has granted the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) new authority. According to a notification released on Tuesday, the L-G now has the power to establish various bodies such as authorities, boards, commissions, or statutory organisations under any law passed by Parliament that applies to the Delhi government. Additionally, the L-G has been given the authority to appoint members to these newly created entities.



“In pursuance of clause (1) of article 239 of the Constitution read with section 45D of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body,” the notification said.