President addresses joint sitting of Parliament; AAP boycotts

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament Building on Thursday by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by an official carrying the 'Sengol,' adopted as a cultural symbol by the government. The President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament followed the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha and the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Modi.

Upon her arrival, President Murmu was given a guard of honour on the Parliament building's lawns. She was then escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Preceding her arrival, Rajeev Sharma, a senior Marshal in the Lok Sabha dressed in traditional attire, removed the Sengol and led a procession with Speaker Birla amid drum rolls. The Vice President, Prime Minister, and Lok Sabha Speaker received the President at the Gaja Dwar of the Parliament building and proceeded to the Lok Sabha chamber, led by the official carrying the Sengol reverentially.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its decision to boycott President Murmu's address to protest against the arrest of its convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak criticized the BJP over Kejriwal's arrest, stating that their members would not attend the address.

Kejriwal was arrested on Wednesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam being investigated by the agency. President Murmu’s address to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is anticipated to outline the newly-elected government’s priorities. This address marks the first after the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, emphasizing the government's agenda under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, despite the significant political protest by AAP.