MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Present system pushing education towards commercialisation: Medha Patkar
Big Story

Present system pushing education towards commercialisation: Medha Patkar

BY PTI25 Jan 2026 10:45 AM IST
Present system pushing education towards commercialisation: Medha Patkar
X

Nanded: Social activist Medha Patkar on Saturday expressed concern over what she called the rapid privatisation of education and said it was depriving students from tribal and rural areas of their right to education.

She was addressing an event of the Nanded Education Society here.

The activist alleged that government schools are being shut down, citing declining student numbers, despite education being recognised as a fundamental right under the Constitution.

“The present system is pushing education towards commercialisation, depriving students from tribal and rural areas of their right to education,” she said.

Vice-Chancellor of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University Dr Manohar Chaskar also attended the event. He said people’s participation is bringing significant changes to the education sector, stressing the need to integrate modern curricula.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X