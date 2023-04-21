Prepare contingency evacuation plan: PM Modi to officials

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing a high-level meeting on Friday to review the situation in Sudan, asked officials to prepare a contingency plan to safely evacuate the over 3,000 Indians stuck in the country amid clashes between the army and paramilitary forces.



“PM Modi received first-hand report of conditions on ground, with focus on safety of over 3,000 Indians in Sudan. PM Modi instructed relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and evaluate safety of all Indian nationals. He also asked the officials to prepare a contingency evacuation plan, accounting for rapidly shifting security landscape, viability of options,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

It added: “PM Modi expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who fell victim to a stray bullet last week.”

This comes a day after India described the situation in Sudan as “very tense”, and said it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. It added that the government is working on contingency plans, including those for potential evacuation.

The World Health Organization said on Friday that 413 people had been killed and 3,551 injured in Sudan since intense fighting broke out there six days ago.

The fight between the military and a powerful paramilitary force in Sudan has left around 30 people from Karnataka’s Hakki Pikki tribe stranded in the Sudanese city of El-Fasher. It had also triggered a heated exchange between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with the Congress accusing ministers in the Modi-led government of being “eager to prove their loyalty to their master and be his voice”.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar said he discussed the worsening situation in the African nation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Foreign minister underscored the need for “successful diplomacy” to aid an early ceasefire and create the ground situation for the safety and welfare of people.

Earlier, Jaishankar had also spoken to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to discuss the Sudan crisis.

The conflict in the country is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within Sudan’s military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).