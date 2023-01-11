Preparations begin to demolish two hotels in 'sinking' Joshimath amid protests

The administration started preparing for the demolition of two precariously standing hotels in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, but faced protests from their owners and locals on the issue of compensation, while more families were evacuated from the danger zone as the number of affected houses rose to over 700.

Hotels Malari Inn and Mount View were leaning towards each other dangerously, posing a threat to the human settlements around the structures. The Uttarakhand government had directed the razing of unstable structures on Monday, starting with these two buildings.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a JCB machine and workers, reached the site and announcements were made through loud hailers, asking people to keep their distance from the two hotels. The area was barricaded and the power lines were cut off.