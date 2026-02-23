‘Preliminary report to be out on or before Feb 28’

Pune: The preliminary investigation report into the January 28 aircraft crash that killed NCP leader Ajit Pawar and four others will be released on or before February 28, Union minister of state for civil aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol said on Sunday.



Pawar died when a Learjet 45 crashed some distance from Baramati airport shortly after take-off. Speaking to reporters at an event, Mohol said the timeline for the preliminary findings remains unchanged. “The preliminary report will be out before one month from the day of the incident, on or before February 28,” he said.

The crash has triggered sustained political debate. NCP (SP) MLA and Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar has held multiple press briefings alleging irregularities linked to the firm that owned the aircraft and pointing to what he described as technical anomalies.

He has also raised concerns about possible foul play.

On Saturday, the Karjat-Jamkhed legislator wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu until the inquiry concludes. In the letter, marked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he called for an independent probe into alleged links between the aircraft’s owner, VSR, and Naidu’s party, the TDP, including cooperation with international agencies.

Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already clarified the status of the investigation.

“Everything about the inquiry is being placed before the public, and the report will be made public,” he said, declining to comment on individual allegations.

The civil aviation ministry reiterated on February 19 that the preliminary report would be released within 30 days of the accident.