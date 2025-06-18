Pre-monsoon rains bring relief and chaos in Delhi

New Delhi: The Capital witnessed a spell of pre-monsoon rain on Tuesday that offered respite from the ongoing heat but simultaneously disrupted daily life with waterlogging and traffic snarls reported across the capital.

Between 3 pm and 4 pm, inclement weather conditions prompted the diversion of 12 flights from Delhi airport, according to an airport official. The sudden shift in weather impacted air traffic operations, and passengers experienced delays.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day issued a red alert for Delhi and adjoining areas. The warning highlighted the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by hail, gusty winds reaching up to 70 kmph, and moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

“The rainfall was recorded across various parts of the city, with the Pusa area receiving the highest at 41 mm,” an IMD official said. Other areas like Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Narayana, and Ayanagar reported 10 mm, 5 mm, 15 mm, and 23 mm respectively.

Wind speeds reached 35-40 km/h at Safdarjung and Palam between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, with similar gusts reported again in the evening. The downpour led to waterlogging in multiple locations including the Zakhira and Delhi Cantonment underpasses, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, and stretches of Najafgarh and Rohtak roads. Commuters faced long delays, with traffic movement severely hampered. Delhi Traffic Police advised motorists to avoid waterlogged areas and take alternate routes.

Temperatures saw a notable dip. The maximum settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was nearly four degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. Humidity stood at 61 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, predicting continued thunderstorms, lightning, and thundersqualls, particularly in the night hours. “Wind speeds may reach up to 60 km/h in some places,” the department said in its bulletin.

Advisories issued by the weather department urged residents to stay indoors and unplug electrical appliances during storms. It also warned against taking shelter under trees or metal objects and using mobile phones in open spaces during lightning. Outdoor workers, especially farmers, have been advised to suspend activities and find safe cover. The city is expected to remain under a yellow alert through Thursday, with forecasts indicating the possibility of more light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the air quality saw some improvement. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 104 at 4 pm, placing Delhi in the ‘moderate’ category.