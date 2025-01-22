Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh 2025: A grand confluence of tradition and technology

New Delhi/Prayagraj: The holy trinity of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati has once again transformed Prayagraj into a vortex of spirituality and devotion as Maha Kumbh 2025 progresses with an estimated 300 million pilgrims over 45 days. Such a gathering has remained unparalleled in its history and tradition, continuing to act as a bridge between generations and their ancestors, who had once stood on the same banks in reverence.

Indian Railways has played a great role in ensuring a seamless experience for the teeming millions of devotees, meshing ancient traditions with cutting-edge technology. An investment of Rs 5,000 crore over the past three years has immensely strengthened the infrastructure related to the Kumbh, including the building of a new river bridge for smoother transit. Digital advancements further revolutionize the experience of pilgrimage travel, making travel more accessible and efficient.

The Kumbh Rail Seva website has become a comprehensive digital platform that provides real-time updates on train schedules, ticket availability, and station amenities. Accompanied by a multilingual mobile application, it ensures that devotees from diverse linguistic backgrounds can effortlessly plan their journey. Pilgrims can book tickets, access essential services, and receive critical updates, empowering them to participate in the holy gathering with ease. Announcements are made in 12 major Indian languages, while facilitation booklets are available in 22 languages, making it inclusive. A toll-free helpline further helps in communication in Hindi, English, and regional languages, making assistance seamless. At nearly 2,000 stations across the country, the integrated digital Railway Display Network offers real-time information to travellers, minimizing confusion and enhancing convenience.

Social media platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram are being actively used to disseminate updates, keeping pilgrims well-informed throughout their journey. Touch-screen kiosks installed at major terminals serve as information hubs, reducing long queues and offering a hassle-free ticketing experience. The introduction of barcode-based unreserved ticketing systems and QR codes on the green jackets of railway personnel further enhances efficiency and reduces paper usage. The 24x7 Maha Kumbh War Room in Prayagraj functions as the nerve centre of operations in ensuring the safety and smooth conduct of this gigantic event. Advanced monitoring systems, train operations, crowd movement, and public safety are taken care of through coordination with the Maha Kumbh administration and disaster management agencies.

Over a thousand surveillance cameras some of which include facial recognition technology drones have been deployed to add strength to the security measures.