Prayagraj: 10 pilgrims die in road accident; 19 others injured

Prayagraj: A fatal road accident has cast a shadow over the Maha Kumbh, claiming the lives of 10 devotees coming to Maha Kumbh to take a sacred dip, raising concerns over road safety during the world’s largest religious gathering. Ten devotees from Chhattisgarh’s Korba district lost their lives, while 19 others sustained injuries when their Bolero car collided with a bus in Prayagraj’s Meja area along the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway. The victims were en route to take a holy dip at the Sangam when the tragedy struck.The bus, originating from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, was also involved in the fatal accident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath swiftly responded, directing officials to expedite relief efforts and provide adequate medical care for the injured.

In another heartbreaking incident, four Maha Kumbh pilgrims lost their lives, and six others were injured when a tourist van rammed into a stationary truck on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda in Gujarat’s Dahod district. The victims, who included a woman, hailed from Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district.

Adding to the series of tragedies, a 33-year-old man from Rajasthan died when the bus he was travelling in caught fire on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Firozabad district. The passengers, who had participated in the holy dip at the Sangam and visited Ayodhya, were returning home when the fire engulfed the vehicle.

Earlier this week, another devastating accident claimed the lives of seven pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh. Their mini-bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, leaving two others critically injured.

These incidents highlight the dangers faced by millions of devotees undertaking long and arduous journeys to attend the Maha Kumbh. Authorities are now under pressure to enhance road safety measures and prevent further loss of lives during the sacred pilgrimage.