Pratikur Rahaman joins TMC, alleges ‘gag culture’, CPI(M)’s ‘understanding with BJP’

Kolkata: Putting an end to days of intense political speculation and backroom buzz, former CPI(M) state committee member Pratikur Rahaman joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the TMC’s Amtala office on Saturday.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Banerjee said Rahaman had conveyed his decision not to contest elections for now and instead focus on working for the people, signalling what many see as a significant crossover in the state’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

“Leaders like Md. Salim are irritated because Pratikur Rahaman refused to accept their dictatorship. They couldn’t even understand a leader like Rahaman, whose sole interest is working at the grassroots level. We welcome all such leaders from other parties who are keen to work at the base. I am extremely happy for his joining,” Banerjee said.

Inviting the younger generation to come forward, Banerjee said: “I urge youngsters to join our party. As long as I am here, I will make space for them. Those who want to work for the people can join the Trinamool Congress. Our party has given opportunities to young people. A party becomes stronger when there is a proper balance between young and senior leaders.”

Rahaman, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Diamond Harbour on a CPI(M) ticket, was defeated by Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, Rahaman had spoken to the media about his dissatisfaction with certain members of the CPI(M) leadership, alleging a “gag culture” and nepotism that, he claimed, sidelined him within the organisation. On February 16, he resigned from the CPI(M)’s state committee as well as its primary membership, stating that he was “unable to align with the party’s district and state leadership’s views and strategies on some issues in recent times”. He said: “They want unquestioned loyalty from me and pushed me to the corner because I questioned certain ideologies of the party. That’s not how I envision the functioning of a communist party.” Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Saturday expelled Rahaman from the party for allegedly indulging in “anti-party” activities by joining a “rival camp”, even though he had already resigned earlier.

After joining Trinamool, Rahaman criticised CPI(M) state secretary Md. Salim, accusing him of running a dictatorship within the Leftist party and maintaining a tacit understanding with the BJP. It was alleged by some Opposition leaders that Rahaman struck a “deal” with Trinamool. On the matter, Rahaman said: “My ideology is to resist a fascist force like the BJP in West Bengal. This is my deal.”

He added: “I will gradually reveal how Md. Salim maintained an understanding with the BJP. Suvendu Adhikari’s recent remark refusing to compare me with Md. Salim itself proves this charge.” Speaking on the alleged “deal”, Banerjee attacked the CPI(M), saying: “Some said that a deal was struck. Rahaman told me that he is not going to get a ticket in the Assembly polls even if the Trinamool wants to give it. Slamming CPI(M) state secretary, Banerjee said: “On what ideology did you meet suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. On what ideology did you forge an alliance with Congress in Bengal in 2021 when you had contested with Congress in Kerala.”