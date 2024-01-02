MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan's western coast
Big Story

Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan's western coast

BY Agencies2 Jan 2024 12:30 PM GMT
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japans western coast
X

A series of powerful earthquakes hit western Japan, leaving at least 48 people dead and damaging thousands of buildings, vehicles and boats, with officials warning people in some areas on Tuesday to stay away from their homes because of a risk of more strong quakes.

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area on Monday afternoon.

Forty-eight people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa, officials said. Sixteen others were seriously injured, while damage to homes was so great that it could not immediately be assessed, they said.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X