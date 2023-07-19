Power transformer explodes in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, 15 killed

Fifteen people were electrocuted and several injured in an accident at a power transformer at a Namami Gange project site on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Chamoli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The dead included three home guards and one policeman, the official said.

Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said the police had gone to the spot to prepare a report on the electrocution of a person working on the project site late on Tuesday.