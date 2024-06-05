‘Power of common man’: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee reacts to 2024 election results

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on track for a third consecutive term with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in 292 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. However, the margin is narrower than anticipated by exit polls. The opposition INDIA alliance put up a strong fight and is ahead in 233 seats, falling just 39 seats short of the majority needed to form the government.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who gained attention for his videos encouraging voter participation, hailed the outcome as a victory for the common man. "Never underestimate the power of a common man," Rathee posted on X (formerly Twitter). His channel had drawn significant attention during the elections for its critiques of government policies and societal issues.

Contrary to exit polls predicting another poor performance, the Congress party made significant gains, securing 99 seats, a substantial increase from the 52 it won in the 2019 elections.

The election results rattled investors, leading to a sharp decline in stock markets as the emerging outcomes suggested that, for the first time since his 2014 victory, PM Modi would need the support of at least three regional parties, known for their shifting political allegiances.