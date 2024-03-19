Potential BJP-MNS alliance in Maharashtra for LS Polls

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in an indication that the BJP is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.

Thackeray, who arrived here on Monday, was joined by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde when he met Shah.

If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to contest from Mumbai, the Maharashtra capital where his cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction enjoys some influence.

Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena, when it was undivided, due to his differences with his cousin. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

His controversial comments against north Indians in the past had drawn sharp criticism from leaders from various political parties, including the BJP.

In a move that could reshape political alliances in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signaling potential collaboration between the MNS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This meeting, which also saw the presence of BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, hints at the BJP's intention to strengthen its electoral position in the western state by aligning with Thackeray's party. The proposed alliance may result in the MNS being allocated a seat in Mumbai for the polls, a city where the political landscape is significantly influenced by Thackeray's cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, and his faction of the Shiv Sena. Despite past controversies and Raj Thackeray's estrangement from the Shiv Sena, his reputation as a compelling speaker and his local following make this potential alliance a noteworthy development in Maharashtra's political dynamics.