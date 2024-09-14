Postal dept to assist aged pensioners in submitting digital life certificate

New Delhi: The Postal Department will provide doorstep services to elderly pensioners, helping them submit their Digital Life Certificates (DLCs), as per an official statement released on Friday. This initiative comes ahead of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) DLC campaign 3.0, scheduled from November 1 to 30, 2024, across district headquarters and major cities in India.



A preparatory meeting, chaired by V Srinivas, Secretary (DoPPW), took place on September 12, 2024. Key officials, including Sanjay Sharan, Director General Postal Services, Rajul Bhatt, Deputy Director General Posts, and R Viswesvaran, MD & CEO of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), were present. They discussed plans to coordinate efforts with pensioner welfare associations, banks, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for a smooth campaign.

Pensioners can submit their DLCs at district post offices using face authentication via Android smartphones. Additionally, the Postal Department will deliver doorstep services to facilitate submissions for aged pensioners.

The campaign will be widely promoted through banners, social media, and short videos.

The UIDAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will provide technical support to enhance the initiative’s success, aiming to empower pensioners and ease their lives.