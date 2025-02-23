Pope Francis rested during peaceful night following respiratory crisis, blood transfusion

Rome: Pope Francis rested during a peaceful night following a respiratory crisis and blood transfusions, the Vatican said on Sunday.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni's one-line statement didn't mention if Francis was up or eating breakfast.

The brief update came after doctors said the 88-year-old pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, was in critical condition. On Saturday morning, he suffered a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis while being treated for pneumonia and a complex lung infection.

The pope received “high flows” of oxygen to help him breathe. He also received blood transfusions after tests showed low counts of platelets, which are needed for clotting, the Vatican said in a late update.

The Saturday statement also said that the pontiff “continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday”. Doctors said the prognosis was “reserved”.

Doctors have said Francis' condition is touch-and-go, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease, and that the main threat facing him is if the infection enters the bloodstream, a serious condition known as sepsis.