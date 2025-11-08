‘Politically motivated, deeply suspicious’: In Goa, Opposition takes issue with timing of SIR

Opposition parties in Goa on Friday expressed objections over the timing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that holding it alongside the zilla panchayat elections set for December 13 could compromise the fairness of the polls. AAP Goa in-charge and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said the party had approached the Election Commission of India to raise objections about the SIR being carried out during the ongoing local body election period.

Atishi pointed out that the SIR process has already started and the draft roll is expected to be published on December 9. She added that the overlap with the zilla panchayat elections, scheduled for December 13, is problematic. “In the next two to three days, the Model Code of Conduct will be enforced. During elections, all political parties and their machinery get busy with campaigns and polling preparations, leaving no scope to oversee the voter list revision process. Hence, it raises concerns as to why both these exercises are taking place at the same time in Goa,” she said.