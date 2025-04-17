"Political vendetta, agencies are being misused": Robert Vadra responds on ED's action

New Delhi: In response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons over the Gurugram land case, businessman Robert Vadra on Thursday slammed the action as a "political vendetta," accusing the government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition voices. Vadra questioned the impartiality of the ED, alleging selective action against leaders from non-BJP parties, while vowing to continue his fight against "injustice." "This is a political vendetta. Agencies are being misused. This is wrong. How will there be trust in agencies when they are after any candidates for the CM position in the country, or when a party is doing well? Which BJP minister or member has been summoned by the ED? Why has none of them been summoned? Is everyone in the BJP good? Do they not have any allegations against them? There are several allegations," Vadra said.

He asserted that he would emerge stronger if he were put under pressure or harassed. "I am someone who would emerge stronger if you put pressure on me or harassed me. I have the strength of people with me, people are connected with me, and I speak for them when injustice is done to people by this party. I am against injustice. I will continue to fight, no one can stop me," he said. Further, Robert Vadra said that he has been asked the same questions by the ED, which he had answered in 2019. "Interrogation is ongoing. These are the same old questions that I had answered in 2019. These have no basis. Nothing wrong has been done. BJP CM (Manohar Lal) Khattar had given me a clean chit twice in this case. So, why are they summoning me?" he asked.

Vadra also claimed that the ED's action against him was fueled when he started raising his voice over atrocities against minorities. "If I were to enter politics, which is what everyone wants, they (BJP) would either speak of dynasty or misuse ED. This difficulty started when, a few days back, I gave messages through social media regarding atrocities against minorities. This is nothing else. Ever since I said that people wanted me to enter politics, this difficulty has started. But the ED summons has no basis," he said. When asked if he will enter politics, businessman Robert Vadra said, "Definitely...If people would want, I would join with the blessings of my family...I would work hard for Congress...This (ED summons) will continue because we agitate, we fight for people, we are against injustice and we will continue to fight. So, this will continue." On Wednesday, Vadra reached the ED office accompanied by his wife, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, for the second round of questioning. The couple shared a hug just before he went in. Vadra claimed that despite being a target, he would come out stronger.