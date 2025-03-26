Police team led by DCP visits Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's house in cash probe

New Delhi: A team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) on Wednesday visited the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the investigation into the alleged discovery of cash after a fire in his house, official sources said. The team visited Varma's house around 1.50 pm and left two hours later. The police team, however, did not address the media and reached Tughlaq Road Police Station after leaving Varma's house. Earlier, police sources said the team was visiting to inspect the place where the fire occurred and may question the staff working in the judge's residence.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court in the incident. It included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash..Justice Varma denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.