Police on alert as threat message on WhatsApp claims 14 'terrorists' in Mumbai with explosives

Mumbai: The Mumbai police are on high alert after receiving a threat message claiming that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kg of RDX and planted them in vehicles, an official said on Friday. As the police make security arrangements for Anant Chaturthi, the 10th day of the Ganesh festival, the traffic police control room on Thursday received a threat message on their WhatsApp helpline, the official said. He said that the Crime Branch has launched an investigation into the threat, and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other agencies have also been informed.

The official said that the sender mentioned the name of an organisation called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' in the threat message. The sender claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city and planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles for blasts, which will "shake the country", he said. Mumbai is celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival, and police are making security arrangements for lakhs who will throng the city's streets on the final day, on Saturday. While investigating the source of the message, the police are taking precautions to prevent untoward incidents in the city. The official said security has been beefed up at key locations and combing operations are being conducted at different places. The police have also appealed to Mumbaikars not to believe in rumours and report any suspicious activity, he said.