Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The Chandigarh Police launched a search operation in the district court complex here on Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat call, officials said.
"We got information from the control room that there may be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior Chandigarh police official said.
The court complex in Sector 43 here was evacuated.
Police deployment in the area has been strengthened.
Next Story