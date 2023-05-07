Police exchange fire with Maoists in Telangana

Hyderabad: An exchange of fire took place between police and the banned CPI (Maoist) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.



According to a senior police official, the exchange of fire happened when police personnel were combing a forest area in Cherla mandal of the district.



Asked about reports that there were casualties on the Maoists side, the official said they were still collecting details.

