Police exchange fire with Maoists in Telangana

BY PTI7 May 2023 10:09 AM GMT
Hyderabad: An exchange of fire took place between police and the banned CPI (Maoist) in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana bordering Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

According to a senior police official, the exchange of fire happened when police personnel were combing a forest area in Cherla mandal of the district.

Asked about reports that there were casualties on the Maoists side, the official said they were still collecting details.

