Police detain over 270 aspirants in connection with alleged paper leak of Teachers Recruitment Exam

Patna: The Economic Offences unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has detained over 270 aspirants in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district in connection with an alleged paper leak of Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3.



According to a statement issued by the EOU here on Saturday, acting on a tip-off unit's sleuths conducted searches at several locations in Hazaribagh on March 14 and 15 and found that aspirants of TRE-3, who had been brought from several places in Bihar, had been supplied question papers.

"On the day of the examination, March 15, candidates were supposed to leave at around 3 am for their respective exam centres. They all were detained and on the basis of their interrogation, officials managed to nab certain members of the gang involved in the paper leak", the statement said.

Police had already arrested five persons, who allegedly masterminded the paper leak of TRE-3, a few days ago. Police recovered question papers, computers, laptops, printers and pen drives from their possession.

Further investigations have revealed that a hefty amount was charged from each candidate for providing answer sheets by the accused, said the statement. Further investigation is on.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted TRE-3 on March 15 for Primary Teachers and Middle School Teachers in offline mode. Prior to this, as many as 96,823 candidates cleared the Teachers Recruitment Examination (TRE-2) organised by the BPSC.