'Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood', says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, saying the meeting came at a time when the world was witnessing significant global churn and urging that Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel terrorist infrastructure in India's neighbourhood. Jaishankar also underlined the need for closer engagement between the two countries. Welcoming the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and his delegation to India, Jaishankar said, "Deputy Prime Minister, I welcome you and your delegation to India. We meet at a time when the world is under considerable churn, as two nations located in different regions, each with its own challenges and opportunities."

He said it was important for both sides to exchange views and perspectives, noting that bilateral ties had progressed steadily but required continuous attention. "It is obviously useful to exchange views and perspectives. Our bilateral relationship has also progressed steadily but nevertheless needs constant tending," he said. Jaishankar said India and Poland had traditionally shared warm and friendly ties, which in recent years had seen strong political exchanges and growing economic and people-to-people links. He then recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024, which elevated bilateral ties to the level of a strategic partnership. The External Affairs Minister said both sides would review the Action Plan 2024-28 to fully realise the potential of the strategic partnership. "Today, Deputy Prime Minister, we would review the Action Plan 2024-28 through which we seek to realise the full potential of our strategic partnership," he said. He added that discussions would cover cooperation in trade, investment, defence and security, clean technologies and digital innovation. Highlighting economic ties, Jaishankar said Poland was among India's largest trading partners in Central Europe. "Poland is one of India's largest trading partners in Central Europe. Our bilateral trade, I believe, stands at USD 7 billion, having registered growth of almost 200% in the past decade. Indian investment in Poland has surpassed USD 3 billion, creating a number of job opportunities for Poles. India's strong economic growth, size of its market and pro-investment policies, provide immense opportunity for Polish businesses," he said. He also spoke about strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties, referring to historical and educational links. "The Maharaja remains a cherished link. I recall meeting Polish youth in February last year under the first Jam Saheb Memorial Youth exchange programme. It is heartening to note that Indology continues to thrive and yoga is popular in Poland today," he said.

On global and regional issues, Jaishankar said the discussions would include developments in their respective neighbourhoods. "Our conversation will naturally cover regional and global developments. In particular, an exchange of assessments on our respective neighborhoods would be useful," he said. Referring to the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said he had shared India's views openly and criticised what he described as selective targeting. "I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications while doing so. I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," he said. He also raised concerns over cross-border terrorism. "Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," he said. Responding, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Sikorski thanked India for the invitation and said he was pleased to be visiting the country, including attending the Jaipur Literature Festival. "Thank you very much for inviting me. And as I've already mentioned, I was delighted to be attending for the first time the Jaipur Literary Festival, a great global cultural event," he said. He said he had visited India many times earlier, but this was his first visit since the two countries established a strategic partnership. "Personally, I have been to India many times before, both privately and officially, but for the first time since the establishment by our prime ministers of the strategic partnership," he said. The Polish Deputy Prime Minister said both countries were dynamic players in their regions and should explore opportunities together. "We seem to be the,dynamic countries in our regions, and therefore we should explore the opportunities that there are," he said.

He also referred to shared historical experiences and security challenges. "We were also countries that were colonised in the 19th century. So we have particular sensitivities in that area," he said. Agreeing with Jaishankar on terrorism, he said Poland had recently faced attacks. "I completely agree with you on the need to counter transnational trans border terrorism. Poland, as you may have heard, has been a victim of arsons and attempted, state terrorism when a Polish railway line was, blown up under a moving train just very recently," he said. He also spoke against selective targeting through tariffs and warned of wider trade disruptions. "I also completely agree with you on the unfairness of selective targeting, by tariffs. And we in Europe know something about that.. Also, we fear that, this is progressing to a global trade turbulence," he said. The Polish leader said Europe hoped India would remain engaged with the region and welcomed New Delhi's expanding diplomatic presence. "We've noticed that you are establishing embassies everywhere in Europe, which means that you are serious about relations with the European Union," he said. He said he hoped the Polish Prime Minister would visit India soon. "It will be the turn of our prime minister to come to India. And I hope that happens, before too long," he said. Concluding his remarks, he thanked the Indian side once again and said he is "looking forward" to further exchanges.