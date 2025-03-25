'Poking fun at leaders not against law', Kamra denies to apologise; Eknath Shinde reacts to remarks

Mumbai/New Delhi: I will not apologise or hide under the bed waiting for the controversy to die down, a defiant Kunal Kamra said in a late night statement as the row over his comedy act spilled over with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying there should be limits to freedom of speech. While Shinde said his comments - a parody targeting him -- were like "taking supari" to speak against someone, many others weighed in too and the Mumbai Police issued notice to the stand-up comedian. The 36-year-old, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, has been asked to appear before the Khar police in Mumbai in connection with the case, officials said on Tuesday. Kamra, 36, on Tuesday doubled down on his stand by sharing an edited video of his stand up act where he juxtaposed videos of Shiv Sainiks demolishing the venue and burning his pictures and effigies with the parody song "Hum honge kangal, hum honge kangal ek din... Mann me andhvishwas, desh ka satyanash..." playing in the background.

The comedian, who is in Pondicherry according to his Instagram bio, has also updated his X header photo with a disclaimer that reads: "This programme contains coarse language, offensive content & is unfit for consumption by those whose feelings and sentiments can be hurt. No one but you are liable for any outrage or hurt that you claim is caused by your voluntary viewership." In his response, Shinde told BBC Marathi on Monday, "There is freedom of speech. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking a 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone." On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio, Shinde said: "Action causes reaction. I will not speak much on this. I do not justify vandalism." Kamra, whose video has garnered over 4.3 million views in just two days, in his statement on Monday night said: "I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM). I don't fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down. "Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system."

The issue has led to reactions across the spectrum with many defending the comic, while others criticising Kamra for taking things too far. Priyanka Chaturvedi of the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) party said Shinde's "goons" have proved Kamra right. "Kunal didn’t take any name; all he said was a man with a beard who went to Guwahati & was a puppet of Fadnavis. What made Shinde’s goons believe it was about their SUPREME LEADER & go vandalise the place? (sic)" Chaturvedi wrote on X. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also defended Kamra, saying no matter how deep the disagreement and how sharp the provocation, violence, intimidation, and humiliation are not justified. In a series of X posts, the acclaimed director recalled his ordeal with the Shiv Sena around 25 years ago when the workers of the then undivided political party vandalised his office. "What happened with Kamra is, sadly, not new to Maharashtra. I’ve lived through it myself... They vandalised it, physically assaulted me, blackened my face, and forced me to apologise publicly-by falling at the feet of an elderly woman-for a single line of dialogue in my film," he said, referring to his 1997 film "Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar" which was cleared by the Censor Board with 27 other cuts. Senior BJP leader and former minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also called out Kamra. Some people consider "freedom of expression" as their "right to freestyle anarchy", he said.

Shiv Sena member Dhairyasheel Mane on Tuesday demanded in the Lok Sabha that stand-up comedy platforms that promote hate speech and create tension in society should be banned. Some people are running their political agenda through stand-up comedians, he said during a discussion on Finance Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised Kamra for disrespecting Shinde. "You are disgracing someone in the name of comedy, you are disregarding what all he has done. Shinde ji used to drive an auto rickshaw a while ago. Today he has made it till here on his own. What are his (Kamra's) credentials? ... We have to take some responsibility for what we say. There could be repercussions," she told reporters outside Parliament on Tuesday. Maharashtra Minister Gulab Raghunath Patil said Kamra will face consequences if does not issue an apology. "If he doesn't apologise, we will talk to him in our own style. He may not want to apologise but that doesn't mean Shiv Sena will leave him. Even if he doesn't apologise, he will come out one day. Where will he hide? Shiv Sena will show its real face," Patil told reporters. At the centre of the political storm is Kamra's over 45-minute-long video, particularly a two-minute clip where the comedian parodies Shinde's political career through a song and allegedly refers to him as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits. As the clip started circulating on social media, Shiv Sena members damaged Habitat Studio, the comedy club where it was held, as well as the hotel in whose premises it is located. The studio on Monday announced that it was shutting down until further notice.

Kamra on Monday was asked to apologise by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his "low level comedy". But the comedian, who criticised the vandalism of the venue as senseless, has refused to cower down. "Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," he added. On Instagram too, there were voices of support for Kamra. Comic Azeem Banatwalla, who also takes aim at the BMC and local authorities over Mumbai's road condition, commented "Straight" with a fire emoji on Kamra's post. Host-VJ Mini Mathur wrote: "GUTS" YouTuber Dhruv Rathee praised Kamra for his "real 56 inch courage". In an X post, child environmental activist from Manipur Licypriya Kangujam wrote: "Few years back, this man stood on my side when I was alone. Today, I stand with him. No amount of hate can silence his voice (sic)."