PM’s Principal Secy flags slow progress in clearing landfill sites

New Delhi: P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, voiced concerns on Friday about the sluggish pace of clearing landfill sites and the delayed implementation of waste-to-energy projects in Delhi. He highlighted these issues while chairing a meeting of the High-Level Task Force focused on combating the city’s air pollution.



Mishra highlighted the need for stronger enforcement of dust control at construction sites and better overall waste management. He directed relevant agencies to curb open waste burning and urged the promotion of greening and paving road areas to minimise dust emissions.

According to an official statement, Mishra reviewed the Delhi government’s and other stakeholders’ preparedness for both short- and long-term measures to reduce air pollution. Senior officials from central ministries and the Delhi administration participated, discussing current strategies and exploring new solutions to the persistent pollution problem.

Delhi’s chief secretary identified construction dust, biomass burning, and vehicle emissions as major sources of pollution, particularly during the winter months, when weather conditions exacerbate the issue. He outlined ongoing initiatives, including expanding the electric bus fleet, adding charging stations, mechanized road cleaning, and waste and biomass burning control.

Mishra expressed concern over the city’s recurring air quality challenges, underscoring the need for stricter enforcement of existing environmental laws. He urged a mission-mode approach for greening road verges and enhancing pathways to curb dust generation. Additionally, he called for increased mechanised road cleaning, deployment of anti-smog guns, and regular water sprinkling, particularly in high-pollution zones.

He stressed the importance of monitoring construction and demolition activities closely, ensuring dust prevention during the transportation of materials to mitigate road pollution.