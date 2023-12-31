PM’s appeal: Light diyas at home on Jan 22 to celebrate Ram Temple consecration

Lucknow: In a whirlwind one-day visit to Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects totaling Rs 15,700 crore while delivering a crucial message to the public, urging them not to flock to the city on January 22 for the historic Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Instead, he advocated for a collective celebration by lighting diyas at homes across the nation.



Addressing a public meeting after unveiling a renovated railway station and airport in Ayodhya, PM Modi emphasised the significance of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) in propelling the nation forward. While extending an invitation to those with formal invitations for the ceremony, he cautioned others against visiting the temple town, stressing the importance of safety and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

In a notable call to action, Prime Minister Modi encouraged citizens nationwide to illuminate their homes with diyas on January 22, fostering a sense of unity and celebration throughout the country. “I am a devotee of every particle and person of India; I too am eagerly awaiting the day of Pran Pratishtha at the upcoming Ram Temple,” he stated.

Acknowledging the widespread desire to witness Pran Pratishtha, Modi requested citizens to plan their visits after the 22nd January program for security and logistical reasons. “We waited for 550 years; wait for some more time,” he appealed.

Modi’s assurance resonated strongly, underlining his track record of translating promises into action. “Today the country has faith in Modi’s guarantee because Modi puts in all his efforts to fulfill the guarantees he gives. This city of Ayodhya is also a witness to this,” he remarked.

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 46 projects worth Rs 15,700 crore. This included the Ayodhya Dham Junction, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and the launch of 6 Vande Bharat and 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

Further addressing the gathering, PM Modi called for a nationwide cleanliness drive at pilgrimage sites and temples from January 14 to January 22, emphasising the significance of maintaining hygiene at such locations.

Acknowledging the desire of many to witness Pran Pratishtha, Modi reiterated his request for citizens to plan their visits after the 22nd January program for security and logistical reasons. “We waited for 550 years, wait for some more time,” he urged.

In preparation for an expected influx of visitors, the Prime Minister called for a cleanliness drive in Ayodhya, urging residents to make it the “cleanest city of the country.” Simultaneously, he appealed to all pilgrimage sites and temples across the nation to launch cleanliness campaigns from January 14 to January 22.

Reflecting on the transformation of Lord Ram’s dwelling, the Prime Minister drew parallels with his government’s commitment to providing concrete houses. He emphasized that just as four crore impoverished individuals received pucca houses, Lord Ram too would have a permanent abode. PM Modi underscored the impact of the Ujjwala Yojana, noting its positive influence on the lives of millions of mothers and sisters.

Highlighting the achievements of the Ujjwala Scheme, the Prime Minister pointed out that his government had surpassed the number of gas connections provided in the previous five decades, distributing 18 crore connections, including 10 crore free of cost, within a decade.

As the nation eagerly awaits the historic ceremony, Prime Minister Modi’s appeal for restraint and caution during these unprecedented times resonates, underlining the delicate balance between celebrating cultural milestones and prioritizing public health and safety.