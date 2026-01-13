PMO set to shift to ‘Seva Teerth’ complex on January 14

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to shift his office to a new complex this week, with the move scheduled for Makar Sankranti on January 14. The new address, the ‘Seva Teerth’ complex, has been built as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

Designed as a modern Executive Enclave, the premises will house three key entities in separate buildings: the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). The PMO will function from ‘Seva Teerth-1’, featuring contemporary workspaces and ceremonial rooms aligned with the theme of “seva” or service. The relocation will also end a decades-long chapter, as the PMO has operated from the South Block since India’s independence in 1947. ‘Seva Teerth-2’ is already occupied by the Cabinet Secretariat, which moved there in September last year, while ‘Seva Teerth-3’ will house the National Security Advisor’s office.

Once vacated, the South and North Blocks will be converted into a public museum, ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya’. An agreement was signed on December 19, 2024 with France’s Museum Development Agency for technical cooperation.

Built by Larsen & Toubro at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore, the complex spans 2,26,203 sq ft. A new official PM residence, currently called “Executive Enclave Part 2”, is also under construction nearby. The shift aligns with Modi’s push to shed colonial legacy, including the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path.

The broader redevelopment includes Common Central Secretariat buildings to consolidate scattered ministries, with Kartavya Bhawan inaugurated in August last year and already housing multiple ministries.