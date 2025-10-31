PM2.5 pollution led to over 17 lakh deaths in India in 2022: Lancet

New Delhi: India witnessed more than 17 lakh deaths in 2022 due to human-caused PM2.5 air pollution—a 38 per cent rise since 2010—with nearly half of these deaths linked to fossil fuel use, according to a new global analysis published in The Lancet journal.

The 2025 Report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, involving 128 experts from 71 academic institutions and UN agencies led by University College London, found that 44 per cent of the 1,718,000 deaths were attributable to fossil fuels such as coal and liquid gas. The authors noted that “fossil fuels (coal and liquid gas) contributed to 752,000 of these deaths in 2022,” underscoring the health burden tied to India’s energy choices.

The study revealed that air pollution from petrol used in road transport alone caused about 2.69 lakh deaths in the country that year. Overall, premature deaths from outdoor air pollution resulted in an estimated financial loss of USD 339.4 billion, equivalent to roughly 9.5 per cent of India’s GDP in 2022.

The report, released ahead of the 30th UN Conference of the Parties (COP30), presents the most comprehensive assessment yet of the links between climate change and health. It warns that continued dependence on fossil fuels and insufficient adaptation measures are costing lives, health, and livelihoods across India.

India’s energy mix remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Coal accounted for 46 per cent of the total energy supply and 75 per cent of electricity generation in 2022, while renewables made up just two per cent of the energy supply and 10 per cent of electricity generation. Fossil fuels provided 96 per cent of energy for road transport, with electricity contributing only 0.3 per cent. The analysis also indicated that India’s readiness for a low-carbon transition declined by two per cent compared to 2023. Meanwhile, household energy patterns continue to contribute significantly to indoor pollution, with 58 per cent of household energy still derived from “highly polluting” solid biofuels. Electricity met only 18 per cent of domestic energy needs. Household air pollution from these fuels was linked to an estimated 113 deaths per one lakh people, with rural areas showing higher mortality rates than urban regions. The report also noted an increasing role of forest fires in worsening air quality. Between 2020 and 2024, an average of 10,200 deaths annually were linked to PM2.5 pollution from such fires, marking a 28 per cent increase over rates seen from 2003 to 2012.