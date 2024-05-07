PM: Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal

New Delhi: In an interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for ‘zero tolerance/ towards individuals like Prajwal Revanna. He criticised the Congress-led Karnataka government for allegedly permitting the JD(S) MP to leave India and for the subsequent release of compromising videos post-election in a Vokkaliga-dominated area.



Modi told Times Now that the state government bears the responsibility for addressing this law and order situation. He suggested that the timing of the video release, coinciding with the JD(S)-Congress alliance period, raises questions about the motives behind their distribution.

Modi remarked on the suspicious nature of the videos’ release after Revanna’s departure from the country, suggesting that the state government should have been more vigilant. “You did not do anything, the government of India was not informed. This means that it was a political game and they know that these videos were from the time they were in alliance and they accumulated these videos. However, this is not my issue, my issue is that any culprit should not be spared. These games should be stopped in our nation,” he stated.

The Prime Minister asserted his firm stance on the matter: “As far as Modi is concerned, as far as the BJP is concerned, as far as our Constitution is concerned, I am of the clear view that there should be zero tolerance against such people. Stringent punishment should be given using all the legal options available.” He further declared, “We should bring him back and strict action should be taken against him. There should be no ifs and buts.”

The political landscape in Karnataka has seen shifts, with the Congress and JD(S) forming a coalition post-2018 elections and later parting ways. The JD(S), under former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, allied with the BJP for the current Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has leveraged the scandal involving Revanna’s alleged misconduct, documented in numerous videos, to criticise the BJP. Revanna, contesting again in Hassan, represents a region where his party and community hold significant sway.

Addressing accusations from the Congress regarding inheritance tax and wealth redistribution, Modi countered by accusing the party of duplicity and inconsistency.

He contrasted this with the BJP’s consistent stance on key issues like the Ram temple, Article 370, and the Uniform Civil Code.

Modi also refuted the Congress’s claims of the BJP’s intention to alter the Constitution, accusing them of misrepresentation. He concluded by reiterating his opposition to religion-based reservations, asserting that his administration’s policies do not discriminate on religious grounds. with agency inputs