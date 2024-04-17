PM vows to curb illegal immigration, sustain anti-corruption drive

Purnia/Gaya (Bihar): At a rally in Purnia, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted his commitment to curbing illegal immigration, which he attributed to the practice of “vote bank politics.” He emphasised that the upcoming June 4 election results will be pivotal for the Seemanchal region’s future. Modi criticised the unchecked illegal immigration in the area, noting its adverse effects on local security and the well-being of impoverished residents, including Dalits.



“Vote bank politics has allowed illegal immigration to go unchecked in the Seemanchal region, leading to grave security risks and to the detriment of the poor, including Dalits, living in the region. Many times they have been attacked and their houses have been set on fire,” said Modi.

He added: “Those who are opposing the CAA should know, Modi is not going to be stopped or be scared” even as he reeled out action against cross-border terrorism, abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya as “big” achievements of his government.

The PM’s address at Purnea came on the heels of another election meeting he addressed in Gaya.

His speeches at both places were marked by fervent references to the Constitution and Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

“I feel indebted to the poor, backward classes, the Dalits as I have come from among them. And I feel indebted to Babasaheb Ambedkar whose Constitution allowed someone like me to reach where I am,” Modi said.

Notably, the impassioned references to the Constitution came a day after Lalu Prasad, whose RJD is the principal opponent of the NDA in Bihar, had alleged that the BJP was aiming at changing the Constitution, citing utterances by many leaders of the saffron party in the recent past. Unsurprisingly, the PM’s speech at both places was marked by sharp attacks on the RJD, which he accused of having ushered in “jungle raj” while it was in power in Bihar.

He also declared that “in the next five years the NDA government’s crackdown on corruption will continue”.

While Prasad himself has been convicted in fodder scam cases, many of his family members, including younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, are named in the land-for-jobs scam.